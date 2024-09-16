Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 597,458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,475,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $90.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

