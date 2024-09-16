Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of PJUN opened at $36.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $444.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

