Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 397.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter worth $32,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,747,000 after purchasing an additional 165,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 40.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.10.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $134.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $129.75 and a 12 month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

