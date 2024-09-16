Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $249.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

