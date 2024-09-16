Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK opened at $71.55 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

