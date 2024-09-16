Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $920,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,680,000 after purchasing an additional 391,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

