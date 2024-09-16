Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,031,000 after acquiring an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,932,000 after acquiring an additional 824,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,335,000 after purchasing an additional 431,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $35.61 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.