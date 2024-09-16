Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

OWL stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

