Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $733,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in PDD by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDD by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in PDD by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDD Price Performance
Shares of PDD stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.