Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $281,479,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,751,000 after acquiring an additional 134,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,014 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 78,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OMFL opened at $52.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.