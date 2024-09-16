Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.18.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $519.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $524.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

