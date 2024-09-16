Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

WMB stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

