Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,681 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after purchasing an additional 242,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 128,780 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $64.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

