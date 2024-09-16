Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $132.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

