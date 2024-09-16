Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

FSEP opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $539.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

