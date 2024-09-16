Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $747,000 Position in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 3,652.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarum Technologies in the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

ALAR opened at $13.08 on Monday. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Alarum Technologies Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

