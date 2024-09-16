Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TITN. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 117,577 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 74,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

