TMD Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,867 shares of company stock worth $34,218,581. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $158.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

