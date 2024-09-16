TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) & Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Head to Head Review

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.44 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.52 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $12.05 million 0.02 -$3.59 million $0.67 0.09

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A -60.83% -50.73% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -237.65% 57.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 99,900.00%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it is developing bispecific antibodies, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309 and bispecific antibodies; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

