Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $364.23 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $366.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.81.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.54.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

