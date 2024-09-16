TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

TRU opened at $100.39 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,665,257. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

