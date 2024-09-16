Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells $135,812.64 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TNL opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $4,739,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

