Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at $859,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $352,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,711,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

