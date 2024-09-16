Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,959 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

