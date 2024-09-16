Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $47.29 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66.
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
