TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TLSI opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Szela acquired 7,520 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $39,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

