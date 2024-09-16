TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

