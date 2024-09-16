Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 430.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.