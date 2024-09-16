Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $581.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $598.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 131.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock worth $14,166,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

