U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

