UBS Group Cuts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $65.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BRP Price Performance

BRP Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.85%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BRP by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BRP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $30,666,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

