United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $729.47 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $710.11 and a 200-day moving average of $684.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

