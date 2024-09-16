Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 250,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Unity Software Stock Up 5.3 %
U stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Unity Software
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.
About Unity Software
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unity Software
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.