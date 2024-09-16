Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 250,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

U stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $379,180,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after buying an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

