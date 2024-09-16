Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMGNF. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Universal Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on UMGNF
Universal Music Group Price Performance
About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.