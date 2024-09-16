Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

