US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $59.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. US Foods’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,316,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,069,000 after buying an additional 2,064,321 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of US Foods by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 1,470,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in US Foods by 175.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 694,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

