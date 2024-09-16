Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 1.44% of Usio worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Usio Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Usio stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

