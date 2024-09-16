UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Up 51.2% in August

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UTime Stock Performance

Shares of WTO opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

