Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Valvoline worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.