Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.28 million, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

