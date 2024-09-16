VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAPP opened at $10.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $108.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.