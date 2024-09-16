Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPLS. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,310,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 303.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

VPLS stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.