Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Down 28.0% in August

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,484,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 221,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 470,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

