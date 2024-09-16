Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $218,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 507,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

