Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 44.2% in August

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,943,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.33 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

