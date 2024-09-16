Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 44.2% in August

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,943,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.33 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
