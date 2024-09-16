Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $230.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

