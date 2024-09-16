Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vast Renewables Price Performance

VSTE opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Vast Renewables has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

About Vast Renewables

