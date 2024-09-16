Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.80 on Friday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

