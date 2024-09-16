Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Up 0.7 %

VLTO opened at $110.02 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.