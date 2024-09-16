Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Update

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of VRCA opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,199 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

